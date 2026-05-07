Publix limits open carry of firearms inside stores

ORLANDO, Fla. — Publix stores across Florida appear to be changing their stance on the open carry of firearms.

Channel 9 found a sign at a downtown Orlando store that read, in part, “Publix kindly asks that only law enforcement openly carry firearms in our stores.”

Publix sign posted at Orlando store Publix is requesting that only law enforcement openly carry firearms inside Florida stores. (WFTV staff)

Back in October, the grocery chain confirmed it would allow customers to openly carry legally-owned firearms in stores after a Florida appeals court called the state’s ban unconstitutional and overruled it.

WFTV has reached out to Publix for comment about its apparent policy reversal that requests open carry be limited to law enforcement; WFTV will update this story if a corporate response is received.

Publix sign posted at Orlando store Publix is requesting that only law enforcement openly carry firearms inside Florida stores. (WFTV staff)

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