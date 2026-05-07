7 things to know about The Magic Show: Unboxed at Orlando’s Grande Lakes

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando is known for massive theme parks and large-scale entertainment, but one show at Grande Lakes Orlando is offering a more intimate night-out experience.

The Magic Show: Unboxed is an immersive production created and performed by Drew Thomas, an America’s Got Talent finalist known for blending illusion, storytelling and audience interaction.

The show takes place at Grande Lakes Orlando, home to The Ritz-Carlton Orlando and JW Marriott Orlando, making it easy to pair the performance with dinner or drinks for a full evening out.

Here are seven things to know before you go:

1. It is designed as an intimate magic experience

Unlike some of Orlando’s larger attractions, The Magic Show: Unboxed is built around a more personal setting. The production is designed to bring guests close to the action while still delivering the feel of a polished stage show.

2. The show runs about 75 minutes

The production is a 75-minute experience that combines grand illusion, humor and theatrical storytelling. The show is built around the idea of “the box” as a gateway to wonder, with surprises unfolding throughout the performance.

3. Audience members may become part of the show

The show includes audience interaction, meaning guests are not just watching from their seats. The format is designed to make each performance feel personal and unpredictable.

4. Drew Thomas performs alongside his wife, Rebecca

The husband-and-wife performance adds a warm, personal element to the show. Drew and Rebecca’s chemistry is part of the experience, helping set the tone for a show that mixes spectacle with connection.

5. It is open to all ages

The show is accessible to all ages and is designed for both locals and visitors. That gives it flexibility as a date-night option, family outing or alternative evening activity for people looking for something beyond the theme parks.

6. It can be paired with dinner at Grande Lakes

Guests can turn the show into a full night out with dining options at the surrounding Grande Lakes resort properties.

At The Ritz-Carlton, options include Knife & Spoon, a MICHELIN-Recommended restaurant known for dry-aged steak and seafood, as well as Highball & Harvest, which offers Southern-inspired cuisine.

At JW Marriott, guests can dine at Primo, another MICHELIN-Recommended restaurant, or try Whisper Creek Farm: The Kitchen for a more casual small-plates experience.

Dining at select resort restaurants includes parking validation.

7. Performances are offered select Thursdays through Sundays

The show runs on select Thursdays through Sundays. Thursday performances are scheduled for 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday performances are scheduled for 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday performances are scheduled for 5 p.m.

The show is ongoing.

For more information, you can check The Magic Show: Unboxed.

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