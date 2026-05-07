Orlando selected as one of four cities to host 2028 Olympic Qualifiers

ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando has been selected as one of four host cities for the 2028 Olympic Qualifier Series.

Along with Orlando, Montreal, Shanghai, and Tokyo were also selected.

The Olympic Q-Series will begin first in May in Asia, starting in Tokyo, Japan, from May 4 to May 7, 2028, then in Shanghai, China, from May 11 to May 14, 2028.

The Q-Series then heads to North America in June, with its first stop in Montreal from June 1 to June 4, 2028, followed by Orlando from June 8 to June 11.

The Olympic Q-Series 2028 will feature six sports/disciplines:

3x3 basketball

Beach volleyball

BMX freestyle

Climbing

Flag football

Skateboarding

“Orange County is proud to welcome the Olympic Q-Series 2028 as Orlando steps onto the global stage as a host city,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings. “Hosting a world-class competition of this magnitude highlights our community’s readiness to shine on the global stage. By strategically investing Tourist Development Tax dollars into our sports venues, we are delivering an exceptional experience for athletes and fans while further solidifying our reputation as a premier destination for major international events.”

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