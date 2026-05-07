Kissimmee man charged with manslaughter in fatal shooting

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A Kissimmee man has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after deputies say he fatally shot his friend while mishandling a loaded firearm.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 8:40 p.m. on May 6 to a shooting at 2691 Chatham Circle in Kissimmee.

When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was identified as 21-year-old Orlando Jose Canizales. He was transported to Osceola Regional Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office Violent Crimes Unit and Homicide Unit responded to conduct a death investigation.

Deputies determined Canizales was shot by his friend while the loaded weapon was being mishandled.

Authorities arrested 22-year-old Carlos Moises Garcia of Kissimmee and charged him with manslaughter with a firearm. He was booked into the Osceola County Jail.

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