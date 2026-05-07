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Level99 to open massive gaming venue at Disney Springs with 150 job openings

The Disney Springs location will be the fourth Level99 venue

By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
Two-Story Bar at Level99 at Disney Springs
By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new interactive gaming and entertainment venue planned for Disney Springs is preparing to open this summer and is now hiring for about 150 positions, according to an announcement released Thursday.

Level99, a large-scale social gaming venue designed for adults and teens, will open at Disney Springs West Side near the Drawn to Life Cirque du Soleil theater. The company said the location will feature more than 60 interactive mini-games and challenges inside a 45,000-square-foot space.

The company also released a first-look rendering of the venue’s two-story central bar, which will sit at the center of the attraction.

According to the announcement, guests can expect physical and mental challenge rooms where players solve puzzles, complete tasks and compete in team-based games. The Disney Springs location will feature 63 total mini-games and challenges, making it the company’s largest venue to date.

Level99 said the venue will also include craft food and beverage offerings, including Detroit-style pizza, burgers, snacks, cocktails and beer selections. More than 40 original art installations are also planned for the space.

Hiring is underway for entertainment and food-and-beverage positions ahead of the opening.

Interested applicants can apply through the company’s careers website.

The Disney Springs location will be the fourth Level99 venue overall, joining existing locations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Virginia. Additional locations are currently under construction in several states, including Florida.

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Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.

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