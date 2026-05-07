Deputies in Flagler County arrested a group on drug charges after a traffic stop in a U-Haul

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office arrested a group of suspects on multiple drug charges on April 28, 202 after a U-Haul ran a red light.

Deputies pulled the moving truck over in the Palm Coast Walmart parking lot after the incident.

That’s when deputies found two suspects, 25-year-old Jerome Hurst and 38-year-old Jessica Bontempo, in the front seats.

The FCSO K-9 conducted a search of the vehicle, which alerted deputies to an odor of narcotics.

Deputies would later find a straw with residue under the passenger seat and a hollowed-out pen with residue in Bontempo’s bra that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Detectives would open the cargo area where 23-year-olds Josiah Feimster and Bridgett Dubena were found with drug paraphernalia.

All four suspects were arrested and taken to Green Roof Inn on a list of charges, including possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, and resisting without violence.

A fifth suspect came during the investigation and was told multiple times to stay at least 25 feet away, after they ignored the warnings. 42-year-old April Hamilton was taken into custody.

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