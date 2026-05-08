Orlando Magic’s community efforts impact over 100,000 children in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic said their off-the-court work during the 2025-26 season impacted more than 100,000 children across Central Florida.

The team said it raises and distributes millions of dollars each year through community programs, donated tickets, autographed merchandise, sponsorships and grants.

Each year, the Magic give more than $2 million to Central Florida through those efforts, according to the team. The Orlando Magic Youth Foundation has distributed more than $31 million to local nonprofit organizations over the past 36 years.

The foundation supports youth-focused programs in education, housing and homelessness, the arts, and health programs aimed at preventing childhood obesity.

The Magic’s signature fundraising event this season, the Orlando Wine Festival & Auction, was held Feb. 28 at the Four Seasons Resort Orlando. The team said the event raised more than $2 million for the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation, marking the first time the event has raised more than $2 million.

The sold-out event included live and electronic auctions, live music, local and celebrity chefs, wineries and food pavilions.

Magic players, coaches and members of the DeVos family attended the event.

“The family involvement is why my father started this (and) what he was all about,” Magic Chairman Dan DeVos said. “He wanted a place where the family could get together, be together, have fun together and work together.”

The team also recognized several players for their community work this season.

Paolo Banchero, Anthony Black, Wendell Carter Jr., Franz Wagner and Moe Wagner were named finalists for the 2025-26 Rich & Helen DeVos Community Enrichment Award.

Black was named this year’s winner.

The Magic said Black supported families through his AB Cares Adopt-A-Family program, gave Christmas gifts to boys in the My Brother’s Keeper program, supported Orlando’s unhoused community during the holidays, partnered with Planet Fitness to donate $10,000 to the Universal Boys & Girls Club and hosted a charity kickball tournament benefiting AB Cares programs.

“Big honor,” Black said. “Just helping out is something that is important to me and my family. I know my teammates are into it also. Knowing how much everybody does, being selected to get the award means a lot.”

Black also received $20,000 from the DeVos Family Foundation to donate to a charity of his choice.

The DeVos family recently pledged $400,000 to the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation. The team said the gift will cover the foundation’s operational expenses, allowing every dollar raised to directly support at-risk children.

In August 2025, the foundation announced it would distribute $1.6 million in grants through summer and winter grant cycles, microgrants, the Linda Landman Gonzalez Leadership Grant and professional development for grantees.

The Magic said this marks the 18th time the foundation has distributed at least $1 million to the Central Florida community since its inception in 1990.

The team also highlighted several community projects completed with local partners.

Last month, the Magic, their Champions of the Community partners, the Orlando Neighborhood Improvement Corporation and KABOOM! helped build a new community playspace at Boca Club Apartments.

A week earlier, Magic guard Jevon Carter, the Magic and AdventHealth unveiled a refurbished basketball court at Oak Ridge High School.

The team said it was the seventh of 20 courts the Magic and AdventHealth plan to refurbish across Central Florida.

“This is our seventh court that we’ve done with AdventHealth and the commitment is 20,” Magic Executive Vice President of Marketing and Social Responsibility Shelly Wilkes said. “We hope to actually do even more than that over time.”

The Magic said they also took part in international community programming during the week leading up to the NBA Global Games. Franz Wagner, Moe Wagner and the team participated in an NBA Cares clinic in Berlin.

The team said its community work will continue beyond the season.

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