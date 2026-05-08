Universal Orlando announces big changes, including closing attractions and dining landmark

ORLANDO, Fla. — Big changes are coming to several attractions at Universal Orlando.

Universal has confirmed the planned closure of the current Universal Orlando’s Horror Make-Up Show at Universal Studios and the Lost Continent attraction at Islands of Adventure.

The long-running Horror Make-Up Show will host its final performance on May 11, while The Lost Continent will permanently close in phases.

The closure of The Lost Continent is part of a plan to make way for a new themed area at Islands of Adventure.

This phased closure also includes the popular Mythos Restaurant, which is scheduled to cease operations in 2027.

Universal Orlando officials indicate that “The Horror Make-Up Show” will be updated to feature a blend of classic and modern horror movies and television shows.

Park officials also mentioned that the updated attraction will include “shockingly fun surprises.”

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