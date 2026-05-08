Orlando’s Lake Eola Park to rehome swans due to avian flu and construction

ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando is pausing its Lake Eola Park swan program and will rehome the park’s captive swans, city officials announced Friday.

The decision comes after Lake Eola Park’s swan flock experienced significant losses earlier this year because of avian influenza.

Since then, the city said it has worked with state and federal partners, including the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, to review requirements for the care and management of captive swans.

City officials said FWC has strict guidelines for the possession and care of captive wildlife. Through that review, the city said it became clear that consistently meeting those requirements in an active urban park would become increasingly difficult, especially as the park prepares for major construction tied to the Lake Eola Park Master Plan.

As part of the pause, the city’s captive swans will be rehomed.

The process will begin with this year’s cygnets, their parents, and the eggs and parent swans currently nesting, city officials said.

The city said relocating the swans now will reduce stress and risk during the extended construction period and help ensure the birds receive care in environments that can fully meet required standards.

Even after the captive swans are rehomed, visitors may still see wild swans and other waterfowl at Lake Eola Park. The city said those birds are free-ranging and are not part of the city’s captive flock.

“The wellbeing of the swans remains our highest priority,” city officials said in a statement. “While it is difficult to see them leave Lake Eola Park, pausing the program and responsibly rehoming the flock is the most compassionate and responsible step forward for their long-term health.”

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