FIFA World Cup fans in Miami can ride free shuttle service to stadium

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — Fans heading to 2026 FIFA World Cup matches in Miami will have access to free shuttle service from four official transportation hubs, Miami-Dade County officials announced Friday.

The Miami Game Day Express shuttle service will provide verified ticket holders with direct transportation to Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens on match days.

The service will operate from four regional transit hubs:

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza Metrorail Station

Golden Glades Multimodal Transit Station/Tri-Rail

Aventura Brightline Station

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

County officials said the shuttle service is designed to help fans get to matches more efficiently while reducing traffic congestion and parking demand near the stadium.

“With hundreds of thousands of visitors expected in Miami-Dade County during FIFA World Cup 2026, we are focused on delivering a mobility experience that is safe, efficient, and easy to navigate for residents and visitors alike,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a statement.

The shuttle service will be available only to verified ticket holders on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fans will be able to access the hubs through Metrorail, Metrobus, Tri-Rail, Brightline, rideshare services and park-and-ride facilities.

Patrick Goddard, CEO of Brightline Trains Florida, said the Aventura station will help connect fans across South Florida and Orlando.

“Brightline’s partnership with Miami-Dade County will open access to the FIFA World Cup to residents across South Florida and Orlando with seamless train-to-game shuttles,” Goddard said.

Miami is scheduled to host seven World Cup matches at Miami Stadium.

A FIFA Fan Fest celebration is also planned at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami. The event is expected to run from June 13 through July 5, 2026.

County officials said more details about Fan Fest transportation, expanded transit hours and other mobility updates will be released in the coming weeks.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group