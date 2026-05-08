Rapper Kodak Black bonds out of jail following Orlando arrest

ORLANDO, Fla. — Kodak Black — the well-known rapper and Florida native recently arrested in Orlando — has bonded out of the Orange County Jail.

Channel 9 was there as it happened Thursday night.

Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, did not say anything as he walked out, mostly concealed by a red hoodie.

Rapper Kodak Black bonds out of jail Bill Kapri, better known as rapper Kodak Black, left the Orange County Jail in Orlando on Thursday evening, May 7. (WFTV staff)

Kapri, 28, was arrested Wednesday in Orlando on a drug trafficking warrant.

An affidavit for arrest warrant shows that Orlando police responded on Nov. 24 to reports of gunshots off Fairvilla Road.

Rapper Kodak Black arrested on drug charges in Orange County Jail Bill Kapri was booked into the Orange County Jail in Orlando on May 6, 2026.

During a search of Kapri’s car, officers said they found marijuana, pills, and a bag with the rapper’s ID in it.

According to Kapri’s lawyers, the officers searched a vehicle that didn’t belong to the rapper.

In court Thursday morning, his legal counsel said they plan to fight the “ridiculous” charges.

Bill Kapri, aka rapper Kodak Black, in court on May 7, 2026 Initial court appearance for Bill Kapri in Orlando, Fla. on May 7, 2026.

The judge set Kapri’s bond at $75,000.

At last report, no follow up court date had been scheduled.

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