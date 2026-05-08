Collision at Sam’s Club fueling station sends a person to the hospital as a trauma alert

OCALA, Fla. — The Ocala Fire Rescue responded to an accident at the Sam’s Club fueling station, located at 3921 SW College Road, on Thursday around 3:51 pm.

The incident involved a GMC vehicle colliding with a parked Subaru, resulting in the entrapment of two individuals.

One patient was trauma alerted and transported to a hospital, while two others received treatment for minor injuries.

Sam's Club Fuel Station collission (WFTV)

The collision occurred at a gas pump, pinning one person who was fueling the Subaru and another individual assisting them between the vehicle and the fuel pump.

A commercial van was also impacted during the incident, as the fuel pump became dislodged and landed atop the van.

Marion County Fire Rescue and the Ocala Police Department were also on the scene.

Due to the damage sustained by the fuel pump, the Sam’s Club Fuel Station will be temporarily closed until repairs are completed.

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