Palm Bay bans new medical marijuana dispensaries

PALM BAY, Fla. — The Palm Bay City Council voted Thursday night to ban any new medical marijuana dispensaries within city limits.

The decision allows dispensaries already open in Palm Bay to continue their operations.

This action by the Palm Bay City Council is not the first of its kind in Central Florida.

The City of Eustis also banned new medical marijuana dispensaries earlier this year.

Discussions regarding similar proposals have taken place in other Central Florida communities.

Last year, leaders in Deltona discussed a proposal to ban new dispensaries.

Cities in Orange County, including Apopka, Winter Park and Winter Garden, have also held similar discussions.

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