Around 1,600 Orlando airport workers affected in massive Spirit Airlines layoffs

ORLANDO, Fla. — More than 4,000 Spirit employees in Florida will officially be laid off next week.

1,600 of those workers operated in and around Orlando International Airport.

Politicians are playing the blame game after the major airline shut down.

Republicans are blaming the Justice Department’s decision to block JetBlue from buying Spirit in 2023.

Democrats are pointing the finger at higher fuel prices caused by the war in Iran.

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