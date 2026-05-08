Rapper pulls out of Rolling Loud Music Festival

ORLANDO, Fla. — NBA YoungBoy has canceled his appearance at the Rolling Loud music festival one day before it kicks off in Orlando.

The wildly popular rapper was scheduled to headline on Sunday, the final day of the three-day festival. He announced the decision on Instagram, saying, “I just need time away from performing and traveling right now.”

Rolling Loud organizers moved the event from Miami, where it had been for more than a decade, to Orlando, citing a need to expand its reach.

It’s unclear who will replace NBA YoungBoy as a headliner. Rolling Loud organizers did not respond to requests for comment.

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