Keystone Light introduces new apple-flavored beer ‘Kapple’ for summer

ORLANDO, Fla. — Keystone Light is launching a new apple-flavored beer ahead of Memorial Day.

The company said Keystone Light Apple, also being called “Kapple,” is rolling out nationwide for a limited time this summer.

The beer is described as having a subtle apple flavor with a clean finish. It will be sold in 15-packs of 12-ounce cans at stores where Keystone Light is available.

The company said the release is part of a summer campaign tied to America’s 250th birthday, with red, white and blue cans featuring an eagle on the front.

“We totally get that we aren’t the first apple beer - guilty,” said Chris Steele, senior director of value brands. “But we knew we could brew a really great tasting apple beer at a great value that consumers would love.”

Keystone Light Apple is expected to be available through the Fourth of July, while supplies last.

The company said customers can use Keystone Light’s product locator to find availability near them.

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