Hancock Whitney to buy One Florida Bank in all-cash deal

CENTRAL FLORIDA — Hancock Whitney Corporation has announced plans to buy OFB Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of One Florida Bank, in an all-cash deal.

The move would expand Hancock Whitney’s presence in Florida, especially around Orlando and the Florida Panhandle, where One Florida Bank currently operates six banking locations.

“We are proud of the franchise we’ve built in the Orlando market, grounded in strong client relationships and community engagement,” One Florida Bank President and CEO Rick Pullum said.

The companies did not disclose the value of the deal.

The purchase is anticipated to be finalized in the third quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing procedures.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group