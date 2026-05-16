More than 1,800 turtles poached from Florida in illegal trafficking case

FLORIDA — According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, over 1,800 turtles were illegally removed from Florida and exported overseas as part of a large wildlife trafficking scheme.

Investigators reported that the turtles were poached from January 2022 to December 2023 and sold illegally as pets. The case included 1,700 loggerhead musk turtles, 100 striped-neck musk turtles, and 15 striped mud turtles, with shipments worth approximately $550,000.

Authorities said the turtles were sent through San Francisco to Taiwan using export permits that falsely claimed the animals were captive-bred.

The investigation was part of Operation Southern Hot Herps, led by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to crack down on turtle poaching in the Southeast.

Officials reported that the turtles were stored in small bags inside shipping boxes, accompanied by wet paper towels and frozen broccoli packs to maintain a cool temperature during transit.

The species involved are protected by both Florida law and international wildlife trade laws. Authorities indicate that the suspect is still under investigation.

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