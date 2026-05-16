LAKE NONA, Fla. — A crash is causing delays on State Road 417 in Orange County, according to traffic updates.

The incident is located on SR-417 northbound between the Narcoosee and Lake Nona Blvd exits. Officials say two left lanes are currently blocked.

The crash was last updated at 1:43 p.m. No information has been released yet on the cause of the crash or whether anyone was injured.

Drivers traveling through the area should expect delays and consider using alternate routes until lanes reopen.

Two left lanes blocked on SR-417 northbound in Orange County A crash is causing delays on State Road 417 in Orange County, according to traffic updates.

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