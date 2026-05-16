Local

Coast Guard seizes sailboat off Florida coast in missing woman investigation

Federal agents took control of the vessel Soulmate about 40 miles off Melbourne as part of an active investigation into the disappearance of Lynette Hooker.

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Coast Guard seizes sailboat off Florida coast in missing woman investigation Federal agents took control of the vessel Soulmate about 40 miles off Melbourne as part of an active investigation into the disappearance of Lynette Hooker.
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service has taken control of a sailboat as part of an ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Lynette Hooker.

Officials said agents, working with Coast Guard crews and aircraft, stopped the sailing vessel Soulmate about 40 miles off the coast of Melbourne, Florida. The operation was part of a larger investigation led by federal authorities.

After the vessel was seized, it lost power and had to be towed by the Coast Guard Cutter Winslow Griesser. It was later handed off to a Coast Guard crew in Fort Pierce to guide it through the inlet.

The Coast Guard says the sailboat is now being held as investigators continue looking into what happened to Hooker.

Lynette Hooker went missing earlier while traveling aboard the Soulmate. Officials have not released many details, but say the case remains active and under investigation.

At this time, authorities are not sharing additional information.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Coast Guard Investigative Service tip line.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2026 Cox Media Group

Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

0

Most Read