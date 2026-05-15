Clermont police identify suspect in hit-and-run near McDonald’s

CLERMONT, Fla. — Clermont police said they have identified a suspect in a hit-and-run involving a juvenile pedestrian earlier this month.

The Clermont Police Department previously said the incident happened May 2 “at McDonald’s located at 2640 E SR-50.”

A representative for Central Florida McDonald’s restaurants later clarified that the incident did not happen on McDonald’s property, but in a nearby shopping center. The representative said McDonald’s assisted law enforcement with surveillance footage.

According to police, the juvenile suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police previously released surveillance images of a silver four-door sedan, possibly a Mazda6, believed to be involved in the incident.

Investigators described the suspect as a man in his early to mid-20s who was wearing a gray T-shirt, blue shorts, Croc-style shoes and a necklace with a dark cord and silver pendants.

Police thanked the public for helping identify the suspect.

Channel 9 will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

Update:

The Clermont Police Department shared an update on the hit-and-run suspect involved in an incident at a local fast-food restaurant earlier this month, posted on their official Facebook page.

The police have identified the suspect and expressed gratitude to the public for their assistance through a post.

Channel 9 will continue to provide updates on this story as they come in.

Surveillance captures suspect in McDonald’s hit-and-run, police seek public’s help

The Clermont Police Department is seeking a male suspect in connection with a hit-and-run incident that occurred on May 2, 2026, at the McDonald’s located at 2640 E SR-50.

The incident occurred around 1:21 pm, where the victim, a juvenile, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect’s vehicle, captured on surveillance, is described as a silver four-door sedan, possibly a Mazda6.

The male suspect, who’s believed to be in his 20s, was seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue shorts, and Croc-style shoes. He also had a necklace with a dark cord and silver pendants.

Anyone with any information is asked to call CPD at 352-394-5588.

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