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Eric Church shares graduation message in unique way at UNC Chapel Hill

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Eric Church
Eric Church FILE PHOTO: Eric Church performs onstage during the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 08, 2025, in Frisco, Texas. He delivered a unique commencement address at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Country music superstar Eric Church used his guitar not just to entertain the graduates and families at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s commencement ceremony; he used it to inspire them.

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At a time when celebrities stand in front of a crowd, behind a podium, wearing the cap and gown of the school and conveying words of wisdom, Church stepped out from behind the barrier.

He picked up his guitar, and despite a glitch with the microphone that was quickly remedied, gave a speech like no other, the university said.

"On Saturday, though, it was obvious he’d spent almost every bit of emotion and energy in crafting a message he hoped helped make a memory," the school said.

Church said that, like the instrument’s six strings, there are six pillars of life.

Each string represented a pillar: Foundation (faith), family, spouse, ambition, community, and you.

And like a guitar, “you need to tune them when you’re whole, not just when you’re broken.”

Watch his complete speech here or below:

After his address, he performed his original song, “Carolina,” Fox News reported.

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