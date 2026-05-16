Fatal crash in Orange County under investigation after driver flees scene on foot

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Orange County that occurred Saturday morning.

According to a report, the crash happened in a wooded area northeast of State Road 520 and State Road 50 in Christmas.

A 2020 GM Sierra was traveling westbound on SR 520 south of SR 50 when a pedestrian stood in front of the vehicle for unknown reasons.

The vehicle struck the pedestrian and became stuck in a mud pit.

The truck driver fled the scene on foot, and the truck was taken into custody as evidence.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

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