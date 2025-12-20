Florida bills propose ending yellow registration stickers starting in 2026

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida would no longer require yellow vehicle registration stickers starting in 2026, under a new proposal filed for the upcoming regular session, which begins on Jan. 13.

The measure, identified as House Bill 841 and Senate Bill 982, aims to streamline the registration process, saving money for motorists and county officials.

Sponsored by Rep. Tom Fabricio, R-Miami Lakes, and Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, the proposal highlights that law enforcement can currently verify vehicle registration digitally.

This update aims to modernize the system, which currently relies on physical decals, thereby reducing unnecessary expenses and decreasing the risk of fraud.

Sen. Rodriguez stated, “In an era of real-time digital verification, clinging to physical decals is outdated. This common-sense change reduces burdens on taxpayers, prevents fraud and streamlines government, exactly what Floridians expect from their leaders.”

The proposal, HB 841 and SB 982, will still require individuals to comply with existing registration and renewal requirements, ensuring that the essential functions of vehicle registration remain intact.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group