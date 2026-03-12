Marion County Marine veteran faces deportation after decade-long fight for U.S. citizenship

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marine Corps veteran who has been fighting for citizenship for nearly a decade says he is now out of options to remain in the United States.

Channel 9 first introduced viewers to Paul Canton in 2020 after he was denied citizenship from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, despite four years of active duty and having no criminal history.

Last month, a federal judge denied his appeal, bringing his long-running case closer to an end.

Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers have expressed concerns about Canton’s situation including former United States Representative Val Demings, Congressman Daniel Webster, and even Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who previously stepped in and offered help.

Canton, who believes there’s a problem in the system, was hoping for legislation to make citizenship automatic for anyone who serves honorably.

His attorney was hoping for a special bill naturalizing Canton, but neither happened.

Now, Canton says he is preparing to leave the United States and the life he built here behind.

Inside Canton’s Marion County home, mementos from his military service fill the space, from Marine Corps gear covering his table to awards and certificates displayed on corner shelves.

Canton said his path to the United States began as an exchange student but he overstayed that visa. Records show he enlisted in the Marines on March 29, 1991, just weeks before the Persian Gulf conflict ended. He said his recruiter told him he would become a citizen after receiving an honorable discharge.

“I just fell in love with this country. I just wanted to serve and protect,” Canton said.

After leaving the Marines in 1998, Canton built his life in the United States. He married, raised a family and even voted before learning he had never actually become a citizen while applying for a new driver’s license.

Channel 9 has followed Canton’s case as it moved through the courts. A federal judge recently ruled in February that although Canton enlisted during a designated period of hostility, he did not qualify for citizenship because by the time he entered active duty that period had ended.

Even though Canton married a U.S. citizen and has adult kids who are citizens, he was never eligible for immigration sponsorship because of his voting history.

Canton maintains he only voted because he believed he was already a citizen, but that now permanently bars him from any immigration benefit, including a path through his adult U.S. citizen son.

His longtime attorney Elizabeth Ricci told Channel 9 Canton’s only options are for a member of Congress to pass a special bill naturalizing him or for the President to intervene.

When asked whether he felt he had fallen through the cracks of a larger system, Canton responded: “I feel like I’ve been shoved through a crack.”

His family is now preparing for his deportation.

“My oldest boy is going to empty out the house and sell it. And that’s the end of my time in America. Because I can’t come back,” Canton said.

Still, Canton says his service cannot be taken away from him.

“I have earned the title of United States Marine and they’re never going to take that from me.”

Over the last week, the office of Congressman Randy Fine has been in contact with Canton about his immigration case.

The congressman sent Channel 9 the following statement:

“My office is aware of Mr. Canton’s situation, and we are working with our partners in the administration to determine what options may be available in light of the recent court decisions. We will keep the constituent updated as we learn more.”- Congressman Randy Fine.

