Viral hoax debunked: No man kidnapped by dolphins in Florida

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is debunking a viral social media post that claimed a Florida man was arrested on the Sanibel Causeway after being kidnapped by dolphins.

Authorities confirmed that the story, which alleged the man was forced to design an underwater city, is entirely false.

The popular post claimed that the man was found wet and sketching blueprints in the sand along the causeway. However, the sheriff’s office clarified that this event never happened and regarded the post as a fabricated story meant to increase online engagement.

The viral report provided specific details about the man’s supposed encounter, claiming he told deputies he was kidnapped by dolphins. The false post states that the animals forced him to draw blueprints for an underwater city in the sand while he was soaking wet.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office looked into the claims after they were widely shared on social media. The agency confirmed that its records show no such incident took place and no arrests matching that description occurred on the Sanibel Causeway.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group