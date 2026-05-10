Truck driver collides with multiple cyclists in DeLand, according to FHP

DELAND, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred Saturday morning on Voorhis Avenue and Wade Avenue in DeLand.

At approximately 6:50 am, the driver of a 2015 Chevy Silverado was traveling along Voorhis Avenue near Wade Avenue when he collided with eight bicyclists.

The driver of the truck remained on the scene, while four bicyclists were transported to the hospital, with three out of the four suffering serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

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