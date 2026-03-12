Bond set for woman accused of drowning newborn in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Flagler County judge set bond at $250,000 Thursday for a woman accused of allowing her newborn baby to drown and burying the body in her backyard.

Anne Mae Demegillo appeared at the Flagler County Courthouse for the hearing, where a judge established the conditions for her release from jail.

The bond hearing occurred as prosecutors announced plans to file additional charges of tampering with evidence against Demegillo. Authorities allege she intentionally hid her pregnancy and tried to cover up both the birth and death of the infant.

The court said Demegillo must meet several requirements before she is released from jail. She is required to surrender her passport and is prohibited from leaving Flagler County. Additionally, the judge ordered that she have no contact with minors.

Channel 9 Demie Johnson said Demegillo sat next to her attorney without an expression on her face during the hearing at the Flagler County Courthouse.

Reporter Demie Johnson said Demegillo’s family also attended the hearing. The family members wore sunglasses and were seen crying as the details of the case and the bond conditions were discussed.

Legal arguments during the session focused on whether Demegillo posed a threat to the community. Her attorney argued that she is not a danger to the public, a position the judge accepted when setting the bond amount.

Prosecutors expressed concerns regarding Demegillo’s conduct, stating she watched her baby girl drown and then attempted to hide the evidence. They argued these actions showed a lack of compassion for human life.

Prosecutors plan to file formal charges of tampering with evidence against Demegillo in the coming days. The new charges stem from allegations that she concealed her pregnancy and the subsequent death of the newborn.

