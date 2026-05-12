Sonic boom alert issued for SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — SpaceX crews are preparing to launch a Falcon 9 rocket that will create a sonic boom on Florida’s Space Coast.

The company is aiming to launch a resupply mission to the International Space Station from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

This will be the 34th Commercial Resupply Services (CRS-34) mission for NASA.

The mission includes a planned landing of the Falcon 9 first stage back on the ground in Florida.

The ground landing will create a sonic boom, unlike the landing on its droneships in the Atlantic Ocean.

Residents in nine Florida counties, which include Brevard, Orange, Osceola, Indian River, Seminole, Volusia, Polk, St. Lucie and Okeechobee, may hear one or more sonic booms during the landing.

The volume of the sonic boom will depend on local weather and other conditions at the time of landing.

The rocket launch is planned for 7:16 p.m., with the landing happening about 8 minutes later.

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