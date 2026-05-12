Deputies respond to large active crime scene in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are investigating a large active crime scene Tuesday morning.

The incident happened near the Extended Stay America Select Suites and Kobe Japanese Steakhouse on US-192, near Sherberth Road.

Kissimmee 192 shooting

It’s unknown why such a large crime scene has broken out at the location.

Channel 9 has reached out to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

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