Troopers respond to deadly overnight crash on I-75 in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly overnight crash Tuesday in Sumter County.

The major multi-vehicle crash has caused significant road closures on southbound I-75.

The incident happened on I-75 near mile marker 326 in the Wildwood area.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved and how many people were hurt.

FHP is reporting severe delays and major disruptions for commuters.

Channel 9 is gathering more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

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