Woman charged with manslaughter in newborn’s death, deputies say

Updated Story:

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Anne Mae Demegillo, 20, was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child after Flagler County deputies discovered a newborn’s body in a shallow grave Friday morning. Investigators say Demegillo delivered the infant alive at her home before the child died.

The baby girl weighed three pounds and six ounces. Demegillo told investigators the baby was born alive and delivered in a toilet.

After the infant’s death, Demegillo allegedly put the body in a bag and hid it in a closet. Investigators say she resumed her daily routine, including attending college and a theater performance.

According to the deputy’s statement during the press conference, she eventually decided to bury the child in a shallow grave. The investigation revealed Demegillo sent social media messages with detailed notes about the situation. The individual alerted authorities.

Investigators say they removed 4 to 5 inches of dirt when they uncovered the infant.

Deputies say Demegillo was hesitant during a wellness check. Law enforcement said she showed no remorse during their interaction.

The investigation into the death of the newborn is ongoing.

Previous Story:

A large law enforcement presence has converged on a Palm Coast neighborhood, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said.

Shortly after 7 a.m. Friday, FCSO posted on its official Facebook that deputies were conducting an active death investigation near the intersection of Florida Park Drive and Forest Hill Drive.

The agency said all traffic lanes at the intersection remained open but encouraged motorists to find an alternate route as detectives conduct their investigation.

Death investigation in Palm Coast Flagler County Sheriff's Office said detectives are investigating a death in Palm Coast. (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

