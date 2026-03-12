Osceola County homeowners push to recall CDD board members as bill awaits governor’s signature

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Homeowners in an Osceola County community say they want the elected leaders of their Community Development District (CDD) removed from office immediately, and a new state bill could soon give them the power to do it.

The legislation, now awaiting the governor’s signature, would allow voters in special districts like CDDs to recall board members they believe are mishandling public funds.

Residents of Concorde Estates in Kissimmee say the bill could finally provide a path to accountability after months of controversy surrounding their district’s spending.

Channel 9 has followed the issue since the fall, when questions first surfaced about how the Concorde Estates CDD spent its budget.

State auditors are currently reviewing allegations that the district spent roughly $900,000—about half of its annual budget—in just 20 days, with no board vote and no clear explanation of where the money went.

Residents claim the spending lacked receipts or documentation.

“We have hundreds of thousands of dollars unaccounted for,” said Aidee Velez. “Checks written out to board members, checks in the amount of over $120,000. We have vendors that never existed, work that never was done. We want to know where our money is.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has opened an investigation into the district, while the state conducts an audit of the CDD’s finances.

For more than a year, homeowners say they have tried to remove at least three CDD board members. In January 2025, they collected hundreds of signatures to learn there wasn’t a law on the books allowing homeowners to recall CDD board members.

But now, there soon will be.

Many residents say the board has been difficult to reach. Several members, including the chairman, have missed scheduled meetings and have not responded to questions from residents or reporters.

Channel 9 attempted to speak with Chairman Victor Cruz at his home but received no response.

Meanwhile, Concorde Estates did send an email to one resident, outlining the challenges of recalling board members under the bill.

If signed into law, the proposed bill would hold CDD board members to the same recall standards as city and county officials.

Under the legislation, voters could remove officials for reasons including: malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty, and incompetence.

The recall process would involve multiple steps:

Initial petition: At least 10% of registered voters in the district must sign a recall petition within 30 days.

Board member response: The targeted board member would be given a chance to respond.

Second petition: Petitioners must then gather signatures from 15% of registered voters to trigger a recall election.

Election: A simple majority (50% plus one vote) would be required to remove the board member.

Residents say they are ready to move quickly.

“The minute that DeSantis signs the bill and it goes into law, the very same day we are going to get all the signatures,” Velez said. “We’re going to have a signature signing party.”

For homeowners at Concorde Estates, the legislation represents something they say they have been waiting for, a way to hold their district’s leaders accountable without waiting for the results of the state audit or the FDLE investigation.

