Florida bill empowers homeowners to recall community board members

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida residents may soon have the authority to recall elected Community Development District board members under a bill currently heading to the governor’s desk.

The legislation provides a mechanism for homeowners to remove local officials for specific types of misconduct and professional failures.

Lawmakers filed the measure following a governance dispute in Osceola County last year.

Residents of the Concorde Estates community alleged that their Community Development District (CDD) board spent nearly $1 million in 20 days without holding a public vote.

The proposed legislation establishes specific criteria that would allow residents to initiate a recall petition.

Under the bill, Community Development District board members can be recalled for malfeasance, neglect of duty, incompetence and drunkenness.

The push for the new law began after residents of Concorde Estates in Osceola County raised concerns regarding board transparency.

The bill has been sent to the governor for final review.

