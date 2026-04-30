UCF student accused of filming girls at Walmart faces 50 child porn charges

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A University of Central Florida student is facing 50 counts of possession of child pornography after deputies said he was caught recording a woman and her two young daughters inside a Walmart near Oviedo.

According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Sunday at the Walmart on Deep Lake Road.

Deputies said a woman was in the toy aisle with her 4-year-old and 8-year-old daughters when she noticed a man appearing to record them with his phone.

The woman told deputies she confronted the man after noticing him put his phone in his pocket and begin walking away. Her husband then followed him outside the store and confronted him until deputies arrived.

Investigators identified the suspect as 21-year-old Dylan Ouellette.

According to an arrest report, Ouellette told deputies he thought the mother and daughters “looked cute” and began recording them. Deputies said they also found multiple recordings of other families on his phone.

A Walmart employee told investigators Ouellette admitted he had been recording little girls.

Deputies initially arrested Ouellette on loitering and disorderly conduct charges. After obtaining a search warrant for his phone, investigators said they found hundreds of images and videos depicting child sexual abuse material.

According to an arrest affidavit, detectives also found Telegram messages in which Ouellette allegedly discussed sexual interest in girls between ages 7 and 14.

Ouellette appeared before a judge Wednesday April 29, on the 50 possession charges. His bond was set at $35,000 per count, totaling $1.75 million.

The judge ordered that Ouellette have no contact with anyone younger than 18, no internet-capable electronic devices, GPS monitoring, and that he avoid places where children gather.

Court records show Ouellette was previously arrested in Apopka in 2022 on a child pornography charge and later received juvenile sex offender probation until age 21.

He remained in the Seminole County jail Thursday.

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