Trial date to be scheduled for Lake Brantley High School murder suspects

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Isabelle Valdez and Lois Lippert, two girls accused in an elaborate plot to kill another student at Lake Branley High School, are scheduled to appear in court on the 24th of this month.

Investigators reported that a manifesto and a weapon were brought to the school, prompting an officer’s intervention.

The upcoming court appearance for Valdez and Lippert is when a judge is expected to schedule a trial date for the pair accused in the plot.

During the court appearance scheduled for the 24th of this month, it is anticipated that a judge will set a trial date for Valdez and Lippert.

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