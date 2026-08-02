Winter Garden police K-9 Dak dies after serving for nearly seven years

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — A retired Winter Garden police K-9 who served the community for nearly seven years has died.

K-9 Dak died July 31 after facing health problems following his retirement in late 2025.

During his career, Dak worked alongside his handler on patrol, tracked suspects and helped protect officers and residents.

K9 Dak Winter Garden

Community members voted Dak Winter Garden’s Top Cop in 2025.

Dak continued living with his handler after retiring from the Winter Garden Police Department.

A memorial shared following his death described Dak as a “faithful partner” and “fearless warrior.”

Details about Dak’s health problems and memorial arrangements have not been released.

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