Jack in the Box set to open new Orlando location this month

CENTRAL FLORIDA — Jack in the Box is returning to Central Florida with a new Orlando location opening in August at 5324 S. John Young Parkway, near the intersection of John Young Parkway and Conroy Road.

According to the company’s website, the Orlando restaurant is listed as “Coming Soon” and is scheduled to open this month. The location will feature a drive-thru, indoor seating, and the chain’s well-known menu of burgers, tacos, chicken sandwiches, breakfast items, and shakes.

The opening is part of a broader expansion plan for Central Florida. Franchise owner Ed Zausch plans to bring multiple Jack in the Box locations to the region after the chain’s successful return to Florida earlier this year.

Jack in the Box opened its first Florida location in decades in Longwood in February, drawing long lines from eager customers. More locations are planned across Central Florida, including Lake Nona, Osceola County, Palm Bay, Palm Coast, Lakeland, and Deltona.

An exact grand opening date for the Orlando restaurant has not yet been announced.

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