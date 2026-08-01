Manhunt ends for man accused of attempted murder on Eustis police officer

5:40 PM UPDATE

EUSTIS, Fla. — Shakoi Donovan turned himself in to custody, ending the manhunt, according to Eustis Police Chief Craig Capri.

ORIGINAL STORY

Law enforcement authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 28-year-old Shakoi Donovan, who is wanted on multiple felony charges.

According to investigators, Donovan is wanted for attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, fleeing to elude, resisting an officer with violence, and resisting an officer without violence.

Authorities caution the public not to approach or confront Donovan if he is seen. Instead, anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact law enforcement immediately.

Investigators also noted that Donovan no longer has long hair, and his current appearance may differ from previous photos.

Anyone with information that could help locate Shakoi Donovan is encouraged to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency as soon as possible.

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