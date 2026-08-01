Man faces felony charges after home invasion and stabbings in Brevard County, sheriff says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A man faces multiple felony charges after allegedly crashing into a Port St. John home, forcing entry, stabbing two residents, and being arrested Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were initially responding to reports of a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 95 when they received another call about a vehicle that had crashed into the front yard of a residence in Port St. John.

When deputies and the Florida Highway Patrol arrived, they found several people outside the home, including a victim holding a cloth to their neck after being allegedly stabbed by the suspect.

Investigators said the residents were inside the home when they heard a loud crash. The suspect, identified as Jadarius West, allegedly ran onto the back porch before entering the residence through a sliding glass door.

Authorities said West demanded the victims’ car keys before going into the kitchen, where he armed himself with a knife. During the confrontation, one victim suffered a cut to the hand and fell, while another was cut on the neck trying to intervene. A third person wasn’t injured but fell while trying to escape.

All three occupants left the residence while the suspect stayed inside. Deputies surrounded the home, and West allegedly tried to flee by jumping out of a window, but he was taken into custody without incident.

The injured victims were treated for their injuries.

According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, West was booked into the Brevard County Jail and is being held without bond. He faces multiple charges, including armed burglary of an occupied dwelling, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on a person over 65, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery on a person over 65, criminal mischief, driving while license suspended with knowledge, and leaving the scene of a crash.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation remains ongoing.

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