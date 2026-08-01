Harmony High School teacher granted bond after allegedly trying to meet minor for sex

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A Harmony High School teacher faced an Osceola County judge Friday after he was accused of trying to meet a 14-year-old for sex.

Saint Cloud Police arrested 34-year-old Hayden Anthis on Thursday. Police said Anthis spent nearly two months talking with an undercover detective who was posing as a 14-year-old girl online.

Anthis has been employed as a high school geometry teacher with the Osceola County School District since 2017, but after his arrest on Thursday, the district said he was immediately banned from all district properties.

According to the arrest report, Anthis spent nearly two months having sexual conversations with the undercover detective whom he believed to be a 14-year-old girl.

He eventually decided to meet the girl in a St. Cloud parking lot for sex.

Investigators said Anthis had a three-pack of Trojan condoms, his iPhone, and a pack of Skittles when he was put in cuffs.

“It’s completely disgusting, and I am glad he got caught,” said Hunter Carlson.

Carlson said he was a sophomore in Anthis’ classroom back in 2021.

“There were always girls during lunch time there, just hanging out and whatnot. So that was kind of weird,” said Carlson.

Another former student told Channel 9, “I do remember that icky uncomfortable feeling I had about him, and how he would treat female students better than male students.”

On Friday, a judge granted Anthis a $5,000 bond for charges including Unlawful Use of a Communication Device and Traveling to Meet a Minor.

On Friday, the district clarified that Anthis won’t be returning to his teaching job at Harmony High School. The court said he can’t have any contact with minors and can not have any access to the internet if he posts his $5,000 bond.

According to a spokesperson for the district, “If and when he is released from custody, he will be reassigned to a remote location with no students pending the outcome of all investigations.”

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