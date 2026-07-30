Meet the candidates in WFTV’s Orange County mayoral debate

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Four candidates seeking to become Orange County’s next mayor will take the stage at WFTV for a live debate on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Channel 9 anchors Greg Warmoth and Martha Sugalski will moderate the debate, giving candidates an opportunity to explain their priorities and answer questions about the issues affecting Orange County residents.

The debate begins at 8 p.m. and will stream live on WFTV.com and WFTV Now.

The candidates participating in the debate are Chris Messina, Tiffany Moore Russell, Stephanie Murphy and Mayra Uribe.

MEET THE CANDIDATES

Chris Messina

Chris Messina Chris Messina Messina is a technology entrepreneur and businessman.

Chris Messina’s vision for greater Orlando and Orange County is to see it become one of the top metropolitan areas in America with a diversified economic base, vibrant, safe neighborhoods and efficient, transparent government. Chris is a tech entrepreneur and education philanthropist with over 30 years of business experience.

He lives in Winter Park, Orange County. He successfully founded and ran several medical technology businesses and served on multiple boards, among them industry consortiums, hospitals and educational non-profits. Chris has been married for over 20 years to his wife Julie, a naturalized U.S. citizen. They have three children - two at colleges in Florida and one at an Orange County Christian school, where he serves as a volunteer football coach. Chris has an MBA from Harvard, a BS in Economics and a Masters in City & Regional Planning from Rutgers.

Tiffany Moore Russell

Tiffany Moore Russell Tiffany Moore Russell Moore Russell is the Orange County clerk of courts.

Moore Russell is the Orange County clerk of courts.

Orange County Clerk of Courts Tiffany Moore Russell is a lifelong Orange County resident, attorney, and proven public servant who is running for Orange County Mayor to build a safer, more affordable, and more prosperous future for every resident. With a record of breaking barriers and delivering results, she is committed to building a responsive government that will put you first.

Elected to the Orange County Commission in 2006, Tiffany became the youngest commissioner in county history, representing District 6 for two terms. In 2014, she made history again as Florida’s first African American woman elected Clerk of Court and Orange County’s first African American Clerk, where she modernized services, increased efficiency, and expanded access to justice.

Orange County needs bold new leadership that listens, takes action, and delivers real results for families, businesses, and future generations. As Mayor, Tiffany will focus on tackling the rising cost of living by creating more affordable housing opportunities, supporting small businesses, investing in workforce development, improving transportation infrastructure, and ensuring first responders have the resources they need to keep neighborhoods safe. She believes Orange County’s growth should benefit every community while protecting taxpayers and improving quality of life.

A dedicated community leader, Tiffany is active in Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and St. Mark AME Church. She and her husband, Anthony K. Russell, Jr., are raising two sons and remain deeply committed to serving the community they proudly call home.

Stephanie Murphy

Stephanie Murphy Stephanie Murphy Murphy is a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Murphy is a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Stephanie is running for Orange County Mayor because she believes Orange County has reached an important moment. As one of the fastest-growing communities in America, it must be both a world-class destination and a world-class community for the people who live here.

Stephanie lives in Winter Park with her husband, who owns a small business in Maitland, and their two children. When she’s not working, you’ll find her cheering on Orlando City Soccer with her family, fishing on Florida’s waterways, or boxing to stay active and relieve the occasional frustration of Orange County traffic.

Mayra Uribe

Mayra Uribe Mayra Uribe Uribe is an Orange County commissioner.

Uribe is an Orange County commissioner.

Mayra Uribe was elected to the Board of Orange County Commission District 3 in 2018 and has since been re-elected in 2020 and 2024. She is an Orlando native, born and raised in the district she represents. Mayra is of Colombian and Argentinean descent and celebrates the diversity in herself and in our community.

Mayra is a business owner who understands the concerns of those calling Central Florida home. While the economy has strengthened for some, not everyone feels that the County has done enough to address their needs.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Each candidate will receive 90 seconds for an opening statement and 90 seconds to answer questions posed during the debate.

The moderators may allow a 45-second rebuttal when appropriate. Each candidate will also receive 60 seconds for a closing statement.

Separate random drawings will determine the order of the opening and closing statements.

SUBMIT A QUESTION

Channel 9 is inviting viewers to suggest questions for the candidates.

Email your question to news@wftv.com with the subject line “ORANGE COUNTY DEBATE QUESTION.”

Please include your full name and the Orange County community where you live. Questions may be edited for clarity, and submitting a question does not guarantee that it will be used during the debate.

HOW TO WATCH

What: WFTV Orange County mayoral debate

When: Tuesday, Aug. 4, at 8 p.m.

Moderators: Greg Warmoth and Martha Sugalski

Where to watch: WFTV.com and WFTV Now

Return to this page on debate night to watch the event live. A replay will be added after the debate.

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