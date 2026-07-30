Dispute over voter guide leads to mass removals in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — 9 Investigates has learned that more than 20 members of the Volusia County republican executive committee have been kicked out for allegedly distributing fake voter guides.

The committee claims fraudulent information was provided to voters, but the members involved maintain they followed state law.

A dispute over campaign literature led to the removal of more than 20 members of the Volusia County Republican Executive Committee. REC members received a letter banning them from events and warning them they’d be trespassed if they show up.

In the letter, Chairman Maryann Pistilli accuses people of conspiring to produce and publish a fake voter guide, misrepresenting candidates’ status, and providing inaccurate and fraudulent information to voters.

The guide in question lists candidates but does not mention the republican party and says it was paid for by Michael Walker and not approved by any candidate.

Walker sent former Chairman of the REC, Stan Escudero, to speak to 9 Investigates on his behalf.

“It’s not clear to me at all what is fraudulent, what is improper, what is incorrect,” said Escudero.

We looked into the rules of the Republican Party. They say executive committees can’t officially endorse candidates in certain contested primaries, but those same rules allow individual party members to support candidates of their choice without using their official Republican Party title.

State law also allows voter guides to be distributed on or before election day, provided they include legal disclaimers on the front page. If those requirements aren’t followed, the person responsible could be charged with a misdemeanor.

Vic Baker, the REC’s State Committeeman, sent us a statement saying, “This is an internal matter of the republican party and not for public consumption.”

We called and sent a text to the Chairman of the REC, Maryann Pistilli, and have not heard back. The letter concludes by telling members that if they disagree with their removal, they can contact the state Republican Party to request reinstatement. Some members told 9 Investigates they’ve already started that process.

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