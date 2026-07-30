More than 50K Central Florida homes now eligible for Walmart drone deliveries

APOPKA, Fla. — More than 50,000 homes across Central Florida can now have small items delivered by drone.

Walmart has partnered with drone delivery company Wing to launch the service at two Central Florida stores.

The first deliveries began Wednesday from Walmart locations on South Orange Blossom Trail in Apopka and Johns Lake Road in Clermont.

Customers who live within the delivery range of those stores can order eligible grocery and household items and have them delivered by drone directly to their homes.

Walmart says the new service is designed to provide faster delivery for customers.

The company also plans to expand drone deliveries to additional Walmart stores.

Officials said the expansion is part of Walmart’s continued investment in drone technology as it works to offer quicker and more convenient delivery options.

More information on Walmart’s drone delivery service can be found here.

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