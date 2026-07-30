KING + COUNTRY to headline Wild Adventures LIVE! concert series finale

VALDOSTA, Fla. — Christian music duo for KING + COUNTRY will close out the 2026 Wild Adventures LIVE! Concert Series on Saturday, Aug. 8.

The concert will begin at 8 p.m. at the Wild Adventures LIVE! Amphitheater during the theme park’s 30th anniversary season.

Brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone have won four Grammy Awards, produced 13 No. 1 hits and accumulated more than 2 billion career streams.

Their most recent album, “What Are We Waiting For?,” debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200. The duo also released its debut feature film, “Unsung Hero,” in 2024. The movie earned a GMA Dove Award for Feature Film of the Year.

“We couldn’t ask for a better artist to close out the Wild Adventures LIVE! concert series than for KING + COUNTRY,” park spokesperson Asher Raymond said. “Their stage presence is captivating each time they perform.”

General concert admission is included with a Wild Adventures park ticket or season pass. Guests in the general admission area may bring chairs and blankets.

Reserved seating is available in advance for $5 for Diamond Season Passholders, $10 for Gold Season Passholders and $15 for other guests. Reserved seats will cost $20 on the day of the concert.

Wild Adventures is offering single-day admission for $39.99 through Aug. 9. Admission includes access to more than 35 rides, Splash Island Waterpark and the concert.

The park is located off Interstate 75 in Valdosta, Georgia, about halfway between Orlando and Atlanta.

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