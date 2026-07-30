New ‘United Learning Lab’ bus brings resources to Central Florida communities

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Central Florida nonprofit is taking essential services directly into neighborhoods with the launch of a new resource on wheels.

Heart of Florida United Way has unveiled the United Learning Lab, a retrofitted bus designed to expand access to technology, workforce development opportunities, and financial resources for underserved communities.

The mobile lab will travel throughout Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties, bringing services directly to residents who may face barriers accessing traditional programs.

Officials with Heart of Florida United Way say the goal is to meet people where they are and provide tools that can help strengthen financial stability, improve career opportunities, and increase digital access.

The launch of the United Learning Lab was made possible in part by a $500,000 donation from Wells Fargo, helping bring the mobile resource from an idea to reality.

The organization says the bus will serve as a moving hub for education, connection, and support as it travels to communities across Central Florida.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group