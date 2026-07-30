UCF launches Central Florida’s only academic FAA aviation medical clinic

ORLANDO, Fla. — The University of Central Florida College of Medicine has launched a new aerospace medicine clinic for pilots and future aviation professionals in the region.

The UCF Health Aerospace Medicine Clinic is now the only academic FAA Aviation Medical Exam Clinic in Central Florida. It offers specialized aviation medicine services and performs FAA-mandated medical exams for pilots at all levels, from recreational flyers to commercial airline pilots.

The clinic, situated approximately 15 minutes from Orlando International Airport, is designed to be a central resource for pilots, flight instructors, and aviation students by providing access to specialized healthcare services.

Dr. Edward Powers, chief medical officer for the UCF Center for Aerospace and Extreme Environments Medicine, said the clinic represents an important step forward for aerospace medicine in Central Florida.

“I’m very excited to see this come to fruition. We’ve planned this clinic for many months, and it really is a step in the direction for expanding our aerospace medicine clinic capabilities to provide this care for pilots, and also future astronauts,” Powers said.

The clinic has already begun operations. As of Thursday, officials said it had cleared its first pilot for flight.

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