Arnold Palmer Invitational joins PGA Tour Championship Series in 2028

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Arnold Palmer Invitational will become part of the PGA Tour Championship Series when the new competitive model begins in 2028.

Tournament organizers announced the change Thursday, continuing the Orlando event’s 48-year history on the PGA Tour.

The Championship Series will feature the tour’s top performers competing across approximately 23 to 24 events from February through August.

The series will include The Players Championship, major championships, postseason tournaments and international team events such as the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup.

The complete 2028 PGA Tour schedule will be announced at a later date.

“The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard has a long history showcasing the best of the best in men’s professional golf,” Tournament Director Drew Donovan said. “Becoming one of the PGA Tour Championship Series events allows us to further recognize the strength of our tournament while celebrating the legacy of Arnold Palmer.”

The tournament is held at Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando.

Proceeds benefit the Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation, which supports programs focused on youth golf, children’s health, character development and nature-based wellness.

The Championship Series was first announced in June as part of the PGA Tour’s new competition structure.

The 2027 Arnold Palmer Invitational is scheduled for March 15 through March 21 and will be broadcast on NBC and Golf Channel.

Akshay Bhatia won the 2026 tournament in a sudden-death playoff against Daniel Berger. Bhatia overcame a five-stroke deficit on the back nine before making par on the first playoff hole to secure his third PGA Tour victory.

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