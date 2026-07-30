Thunderstorm warnings have been issued across Central Florida

Active Alerts

Expired Alerts

11:15 P.M.

Severe T’Storm Warning- Flagler A Severe T’Storm Warning has been issued for southeastern Flagler County until 11:15 AM.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Severe T’Storm Warning has been issued for southeastern Flagler County until 11:15 AM.

This includes Flagler Beach.

Movement is southeast at 20 mph.

Greatest threats are winds over 50 mph, intense lightning and small hail.

Additional strong-to-severe storms remain possible along and north of State Road 50 through the daytime hours.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group