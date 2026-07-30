A new silverback named Bakari joins Disney’s Animal Kingdom troop

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Disney’s Animal Kingdom has welcomed a new silverback gorilla to lead its family troop for the first time in nearly three decades.

Bakari, a 21-year-old western lowland gorilla, can now be seen by guests along the Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail.

He is gradually settling into his new home and role following a carefully planned introduction process led by Disney’s animal care experts.

Bakari succeeds Gino, who served as the family troop’s only silverback from before Animal Kingdom opened in 1998 until his death in 2025.

“Bringing Bakari here is bittersweet because it means we’ve said goodbye to Gino, who was our silverback for almost 30 years since the park’s opening,” said Rachel, an animal care manager with Disney’s Animals, Science and Environment. “But it’s also incredibly exciting. Bakari is the future of this family troop.”

Before arriving at Animal Kingdom, Bakari lived in a bachelor group with other males at another zoo accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Disney’s animal care team is introducing Bakari to the park’s female gorillas gradually. The animals initially see one another through a protected viewing area before progressing to closer contact as they become more comfortable.

“Our goal is to help him feel comfortable and confident at every stage,” Rachel said. “We take the process slowly because building those social relationships with the females is incredibly important.”

Caretakers have described Bakari as calm and easygoing. Disney said he often quietly observes his surroundings and enjoys stretching out with his chin resting on his hand.

His introduction is part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan, which works to maintain healthy and genetically diverse populations of western lowland gorillas in managed care.

Disney hopes Bakari will eventually father a new generation of gorillas at the park.

Gino fathered 14 offspring across seven states during his life and became known for his gentle parenting style. His contributions were so significant that his likeness inspired the logo for the Gorilla Species Survival Plan.

Guests may begin seeing Bakari interact with other members of the troop as the introduction process continues.

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